San Antonio-based Valero began production of a new alkylation unit at its St. Charles Parish refinery recently after several years under construction and $314 million investment.
The new alkylation unit converts otherwise low-value chemical feedstocks, isobutane and low modular weight alkenes, into alkylate which is used in development of high-octane gasoline which is considered a premium alkylate product. The alkylation complex was initially built in 2000 but the refinery was built in 1980.
The Norco refinery processes 340,000 barrels of crude oil each day and sits on 1,000 acres between New Orleans and Baton Rouge along the Mississippi River.
The new unit is producing 17,000 barrels per stream day, which is a metric based on oil barrels, of alkylate product with maximum capacity up to 25,000 barrels per day. Houston-based Lummus Technology developed the technology and it is the first of its kind in the world in commercial production. Valero hired then-CB&I for the early engineering of the project.
The new unit supported only three new permanent jobs and 1,070 construction jobs. In exchange for the investment, Valero sought the Industrial Tax Exemption Program tax abatement.