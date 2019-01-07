Melissa Juneau will retire as CEO of the Emerge Center this summer, more than a decade after being tapped to lead the organization.
Juneau was hired as executive director of the Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation in 2007, and in 2014 oversaw its rebranding to the Emerge Center. The Emerge Center is a Baton Rouge nonprofit focused on autism services.
“This has been a job of a lifetime," Juneau said in a statement. "It has been my greatest privilege to have had the opportunity to serve the community and touch the lives of children with autism and individuals with communication challenges by building broad access to innovative therapies and educational services at both The Emerge Center and The Emerge School for Autism."
Juneau also oversaw the launch of the Emerge Enterprise, which includes the Emerge Center, the Emerge Foundation and the Emerge School for Autism, the first charter school dedicated to children with autism in Louisiana.
The Emerge Center board will use a talent recruitment firm to help find a new CEO.