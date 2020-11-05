Cardiovascular Institute of the South has completed a renovation and expansion of its Baton Rouge clinic.
The facility at 8401 Picardy Ave. now has six ultrasound rooms, a cardiac PET scanner, expanded stress lab, 24 total exam rooms, a 3,000 square foot lobby and a covered drive-through entrance.
“Our ultimate goal is to create an efficient and comfortable environment for our patients,” said Dr. Garland Green, CIS interventional cardiologist. “The additions to our clinic have helped us to accomplish that goal as we continue to deliver world-class cardiovascular care to the Capital Region.”
CIS has 20 clinics in Louisiana and Mississippi.