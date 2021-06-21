The Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at West Lee and Burbank drives, has closed.
The Texas-based chain announced the closure in a post on its Facebook page Friday evening. “After 10 years in Baton Rouge we are closing. Sincerely, thank you, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Baton Rouge,” the post said.
Over the past year, the local market for tacos has become more competitive. Torchy’s Tacos, another popular Texas chain, opened a location on Nicholson Drive where Alex Box Stadium once stood. Local chef and radio host Jay Ducote opened a freestanding Gov't Taco restaurant after building up the brand in the former White Star Market space.
This was the only Louisiana location for Fuzzy's. The chain got its start in 2003, when it opened a restaurant near Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
Fuzzy’s has nearly 150 locations across the country. Recently, the chain has shifted to a new Fuzzy’s Taqueria concept, which is a take-out focused restaurant that takes up about a third of the space as a standard Fuzzy’s.