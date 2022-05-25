A Dallas-based real estate company has purchased 66 acres in a Geismar industrial park and plans to start work on a distribution warehouse in October.
Provident Realty Advisors said it hopes to complete the 192,392-square foot speculative building in Gateway Industrial Park by June 2023. After that, the remaining phase will be built-to-suit and total 486,456 square feet. The sale price for the land was not disclosed.
“The Provident Industrial team has identified the lack of available new distribution space in Southern Louisiana and feel that this will be in great demand for the area,” Leon Backes, founder and CEO, said in a statement.
At last month’s Trends in Real Estate conference, Evan Scroggs of NAI/Latter & Blum said limited inventory has been an issue in the industrial real estate market.
The vacancy rate for industrial space locally dropped from 6.2% at the end of 2019 to 3.1% at the end of 2021.
But Scroggs said industrial space locally is “functionally 100%” occupied, because much of the empty space is obsolete and outdated. That lack of space was keeping companies from entering the Baton Rouge market. The local market was “out of sight, out of mind” he said, because industrial developers weren’t putting up spec distribution warehouse space of 250,000 square feet or more, like they do in cities such as Dallas, Houston and Atlanta.
The land is located on Highway 30 in Geismar. The seller was Baton Rouge-based Life Tree Investments LLC.
Both buyer and seller were represented by Brian Nicolich of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Nicolich, along with Matt Taylor and Leon Audibert of Property One, will handle leasing.