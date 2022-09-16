The number of employees in Louisiana increased by 9,000 from July to August, according to figures released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
There were 1.92 million people on nonfarm payrolls in August, compared to 1.91 million in July. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Government had the largest growth of any sector, adding 2,700 jobs in August to bring the total of employees statewide to 303,300. Education and health services also added 2,700 jobs in August, for a total of 325,800 employees. Professional and business services added 1,700 jobs, while manufacturing was up by 1,100 and mining and logging, which includes jobs in the oil and gas industry, increased by 300.
Construction dropped by 1,200 jobs in August, to 128,900, while trade, transportation and utilities shed 1,500 jobs to 366,600.
The unemployment rate fell statewide to 3.8% in August, down from 4.6% in July.