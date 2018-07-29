Equipment dealer associations merge
The Deep South Equipment Dealers Association and Southern Equipment Dealers Association have merged to become the Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association, representing dealer members in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
The association office is based in Baton Rouge, with Vincent R. Zebeau Jr. serving as its president, chief executive officer and corporate secretary.
Officials said the combined organization is better positioned to provide more access to competitive programs and dealer services, enhanced training and membership recruitment, and act as a unified voice for manufacturer relations and legislative issues.
Deep South has represented agricultural, industrial, forestry, outdoor power, turf and irrigation equipment dealers in Louisiana and Mississippi since 1944.
The Southern Equipment Dealers Association was formed in 1998 from a merger of the Alabama Equipment Dealers Association and Southeastern Equipment Dealers Association, both of which had operated for 54 years, and represented dealers in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
The new association will be overseen by a board of directors consisting of members from the five states represented geographically and by manufacturer lines.
Officers are board Chairman Leland Morrison, of M&L Industries in Baton Rouge; Vice Chairman, Jeff Adams, of Scott Truck LLC in Monroe; Treasurer Jeremy Gantt, of Ruston Tractor Inc. in Ruston; and Immediate Past Chairman Ricky Smith, of Smith Tractor Co. in Jay, Florida.
Directors are Ryan Abell, Abell & Son Inc. in Lake Charles; Randy Anderson, Aimtrac in Smithville, Georgia; Mickey Bates, Clanton Tractor & Equipment in Clanton, Alabama; Peggy Franz, Franz Tractor Co., in Bradenton, Florida; Roger Harrod, Georgia Deer Farm in Roopville, Georgia; Greg Hollier, Sunshine Quality Solutions in Bunkie; Todd Huggins, Mississippi Ag in Yazoo City, Mississippi; Lester Killebrew, SunSouth in Abbeville, Alabama; Rob Richter, Sunshine Quality Solutions in Donaldsonville; Bob Rodriguez, George’s Mower Service in Riverview, Florida; Thomas Soileau, Progressive Tractor Co. in Bunkie; Jerry Toomey, Toomey Equipment Co., in Theodore, Alabama; and Josh Vines, Goldman Equipment Co. in West Monroe.
LED FastStart gets No. 1 ranking
Louisiana's LED FastStart has been ranked by Business Facilities magazine as the nation’s No. 1 state workforce training program for a record ninth consecutive year.
In the magazine’s 2018 State Rankings Report, Louisiana also earned Top 10 rankings among the best states for Economic Growth Potential, Foreign Trade Zone activity (exports) and Chemicals Manufacturing. In addition, Lake Charles, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Hammond, Shreveport/Bossier City and the Port of South Louisiana-based Gramercy Foreign Trade Zone received Top 10 honors as regional economic leaders.
LED FastStart works with new and expanding companies in target industries to tailor comprehensive recruiting, screening and training to prepared employees for the launch of new corporate operations.
"LED FastStart has remained the national leader thanks to its evolving, technology-based approach to worker training that is both client-oriented and forward-looking," Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
“One thing that sets LED FastStart apart from other programs is our commitment to improve and innovate, to ensure our private sector partners get the best possible experience as their needs and business trends change,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said.
Louisiana has been working with its education partners to ensure that occupational demand for expanding industries is reflected in the coursework and training provided by the state’s technical and community colleges, as well as universities at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
U-Haul of La. signs neighborhood dealer
U-Haul Company of Louisiana has signed on Baton Rouge Mini Storage at 7649 Airline Highway as a neighborhood dealer.
The dealership offers U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes. Baton Rouge Mini Storage partners are Dylan Bell and Matthew McConkie.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone is (225) 926-1856.
Restoration franchise has new owners
Gary and Gracie Johnson are the new owners of Paul Davis Restoration of Baton Rouge, a provider of water, fire and mold damage cleanup and restoration services.
The franchise, in operation since 2013, also offers emergency mitigation, including board-ups, contents cleaning and storage. It is located at 11800 Industriplex Blvd., Suite 3, in Baton Rouge.
Gary Johnson is a former special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Gracie Johnson was responsible for supervising the administration and bookkeeping departments for businesses in Baton Rouge.
Craig Johnson, who has experience in restoration and custom homebuilding, will serve as general manager for the office. The phone is (225) 408-0390 and the website is https://baton-rouge.pauldavis.com.
Paul Davis has more than 375 independently owned franchises in the U.S. and Canada.
Winn-Dixie reopens remodeled Luling store
Winn-Dixie has reopened its remodeled store at 12125 Highway 90 in Luling.
Officials said the store has new façade signage and contemporary color palate and modern store signage inside; updated produce department with an expanded selection of fruits and vegetables, including organic varieties; improved deli with expanded grab-and-go meals, a sandwich station, hot bar meals and ready-made salads; expanded bakery and meat department; Dollar Shop within the store; expanded beer selections,including craft beer and fine wine selections; full-service meat department with a butcher; updated seafood department with new sushi selections; new health and beauty section with expanded offerings; and updated floral department.
St. Tammany group raising scholarship funds
Professional Women of St. Tammany is planning a “Sock Hop for Scholarships” for its Putting on the Glitz annual fundraiser for academic scholarships awarded to women in St. Tammany.
The 1950s-themed night will be held 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Greystone, 935 Clausel St., in Mandeville.
The event will feature vintage music, diner food, raffles and games. Costumes are encouraged. More than $150,000 in scholarships have been given by the organization. The cost is $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers and guests.
Registration is at www.pwst.rocks. Sponsorships are available at glitz@pwst.rocks.
Tint World franchise opens in Elmwood
Tint World of New Orleans has opened at 5821 Jefferson Highway, Building A, in Elmwood.
Owner Stephen Klein will operate the franchise, with his hot rod and classic restoration business in the back of the shop.
Founded in 1982, Tint World's automotive styling centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings and maintenance and repair services.
The phone number is (504) 708-5366.