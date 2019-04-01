National General Management Corp., the parent company of Direct Auto and Life Insurance, is closing its Baton Rouge call center and will lay off at least 127 people.
The company said in a WARN notice sent to state employment regulators it will lay off 127 workers on May 28. Another 63 employees at the facility "will receive offers to work remotely from their homes beginning on June 3, 2019," the company wrote. Those who don't accept the offer will also be laid off.
The firm's offices, which serves as a call center for Direct Auto and Life Insurance, are at 15151 Florida Blvd. between Flannery Road and O'Neal Lane, near Denham Springs. Direct General Corporation operated its main call center location on the ground floor of the 140,000-square-foot building, according to an online property listing.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment, but told the Louisiana Workforce Commission the layoffs will be permanent.
National General Holdings Corp., a publicly-traded insurance corporation based in New York, acquired Nashville-based Direct General Corporation in 2016 for $162 million. Direct mainly writes non-standard auto business in the southeastern U.S., according to a news release announcing the sale.