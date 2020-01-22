Bed Bath & Beyond said it will close 40 stores in the first half of the year, including the location near Cortana Mall.
The store at 9001 Florida Blvd. is the only one in Louisiana targeted for closure. The New Jersey-based home goods retailer has 981 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including nine in South Louisiana.
Company officials told USA Today the stores earmarked for closure “no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us.”
The Bed Bath & Beyond at 10505 South Mall Drive will remain open.
Bed Bath & Beyond has other stores under its umbrella, including Cost Plus World Market, buybuy Baby and Christmas Tree Shops.