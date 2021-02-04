New unemployment claims across Louisiana dipped again last week as the rush for new federal benefits wanes.

There were 9,333 new unemployment claims filed last week, down from 12,004 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday.

There also were another 4,050 new claims filed last week for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, a special federal program for the self-employed such as independent contractors, compared to 5,142 claims one week before.

There were 61,287 continuing existing unemployment claims across the state for the week ending Jan. 23, the latest state data available, and another 121,503 existing PUA program claims continuing. The state paid $88.3 million for benefits for the week ending Jan. 23.

During the month of January, there were more than 78,600 new unemployment applications filed many of which were tied to individuals looking to become eligible for the extra $300 in federal stimulus.