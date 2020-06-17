Matt Bowers, a high-profile New Orleans area car dealer, has purchased the Salsbury’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on Airline Highway.
The dealership has been rebranded as Matt Bowers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The price was not disclosed.
About 100 people currently work at the dealership. Bowers said that number won’t change. He’s looking at building a collision center nearby that will hire 10 to 15 people.
“I don’t enter a market just to own a dealership,” Bowers said. “There’s a possibility to add scale and do other deals in metro Baton Rouge.”
Bowers, who has seven dealerships in metro New Orleans, Nashville, Tennessee, and Mobile, Alabama, said FCA US introduced him to the Salsbury family. FCA US is the manufacturer and distributor of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.
“Dallas Salsbury’s son and daughter, the whole entire team are staples in this town,” Bowers said. “They enjoy a good reputation and longevity. I hope to take what they have already set up and bring a little more modern style to it.”
Bowers has done things like purchase billboards in Atlanta to tweak NFL officials over a blown pass interference call that kept the New Orleans Saints out of the 2019 Super Bowl. He donated a car to a Slidell Walmart employee who was walking 6 miles to work each day. He’s active on Twitter and is followed by Saints stars Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.
Salsbury’s has been in business since 1986, when Dallas Salsbury, a New Orleans car dealer, bought Prevost Dodge in Baton Rouge. The company was most recently headed up by Leah Salsbury Duval, Dallas Salsbury’s daughter.
Bowers' immediate plans are to bolster the Jeep presence at the dealership and turn a showroom for preowned vehicles into one for Jeeps. “Jeep is a fantastic brand and one of the strongest global brands in the transportation segment,” he said.
He also wants to bolster the customer service and make it easier for customers.
“When I bring my clothes to the dry cleaner, I don’t have to schedule an appointment,” Bowers said. “I just wait until I have a pile of clothes that need to be dry-cleaned.” Getting minor service like an oil change or tire rotation should be the same.
Plans are in the work to offer remote service for some small repairs, like replacing brakes, tires or a battery. A special vehicle would go to a customer’s home or workplace and do the work there, Bowers said.
He’s also looking at adding a social media selling team, which would answer questions from customers on Facebook and talk about vehicles for sale and give quotes on trade-ins. “You can pick a car and transact online,” Bowers said. “We have price transparency online.”