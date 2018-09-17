Louisiana’s auto insurance market is on track for a smaller rise in premiums this year compared to previous years, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Monday, the latest sign the market may be stabilizing.
Midyear, the state’s auto market has seen a 2.1 percent increase in rates, Donelon said, which is roughly half the number midway through last year. In 2017, rates climbed by 8.7 percent for the full year.
“I think we have reached the peak,” Donelon said at the Baton Rouge Press Club. “Going forward, hopefully it’s not going to get any worse.”
Louisiana has some of the highest auto insurance rates in the country, and has seen sharp upticks in premium costs for the past five years.
This year, Donelon said, that is starting to turn around. State Farm, Louisiana’s largest auto insurer, slashed rates for more than a million drivers by a combined 4.7 percent this year. Donelon said the factors driving up costs have become embedded in insurers’ rates and Louisiana should begin to see inflationary-level increases.
Contributing to the rise in costs in recent years are several factors, Donelon said.
First, distracted driving has become more prevalent, leading to more crashes, and deaths, on Louisiana roads.
Second, a recovering economy has put more people on the road, leading to more accidents and insurance claims.
Third, automakers are putting increasingly sophisticated technology into car parts, making repairs more expensive.
Donelon also pointed to high rates of litigation over auto accidents in Louisiana.
The Legislature this year created the Louisiana High Auto Rates Task Force to address the state’s high auto insurance rates and make recommendations to lower premiums. The body is made up of legislators and representatives from insurance companies, the trucking industry and trial lawyers.
Donelon said Monday the group had held its first organizational meeting and will come up with legislation ahead of next year’s legislative session.
According to Insure.com, Louisiana has the second-highest auto insurance rates in the country. The average premium in the state was $1,921 in 2017, well above the national average of $1,318. Michigan was the only state with higher rates, at an average of $2,394.