The U.S. Navy has executed an option to build two towing, salvage and rescue ships at the Gulf Island Fabrication shipyard in Houma.
The Navy awarded the $129.9 million contract at the end of March.
Richard Heo, president and chief executive officer of Gulf Island, said the contracts will provide employment stability at the Houma shipyard during an uncertain time.
“These projects support our ongoing efforts to diversify our backlog beyond offshore oil and gas and provide valuable underpinning work for our Houma team into 2021 and 2022,” he said in a statement. The work is set for completion in October 2022.
The Navy has an option with Gulf Island to build three more towing, salvage and rescue ships.