Several major energy companies are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, a move that impacts thousands of Louisiana onshore and offshore oil and gas workers.
A negative COVID-19 test was already a requirement for most facilities over the past year and individuals who tested positive were required to quarantine.
"As far as COVID requirements everybody is a little bit different," said Angela Verdin, president of Chalmette-based Complete Logistical Services, a staffing business for the oil and gas industry,. "From an offshore or maritime perspective, a lot of these guys are basically in a tin can together, they all sleep and eat together."
Workers in oil refineries across Texas and Louisiana owned by San Antonio-based Valero Corporation are required to get the vaccine for work.
Energy giant Chevron is now mandating vaccines for workers traveling internationally, employees on U.S.-flagged ships and those working offshore in Gulf of Mexico. The employees must get vaccinated by November 1. Chevron has an interest in roughly a dozen offshore oil and gas platforms in the Gulf.
Likewise, Hess Corporation, with exploration headquarters in Houston, is also requiring workers to get the vaccine by the same deadline.
Hess has seven active offshore oil and gas platforms in the Gulf. The company said the decision was prompted by the highly contagious delta variant which has swept across the country.
It's common for offshore oil platforms to have more than one owner, so some platforms jointly owned could require vaccinations for all workers and contractors.
Oil and gas companies have struggled with COVID outbreaks. About a year ago, there were nearly 400 individuals infected with the virus working in the offshore off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the federal agency that regulates the industry.
ExxonMobil, Equinor, Occidental Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell among others have not announced any vaccine mandate.
Shell, the most prolific operator in the Gulf, already requires employees and contractors to undergo a medical screening for symptoms of COVID alongside a negative test within 48 hours of departure, but no vaccine mandates.
Houston-based EnVen Energy Corporation has 10 offshore oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico but has decided not to require vaccines right now. The company has offered cash bonuses to workers who get vaccinated.
Joel Plauche, vice president for health, safety and environment at EnVen, said the possibility of a vaccine requirement is not "off the table".