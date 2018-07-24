Louisiana posted a relatively strong 2.3 percent growth in gross domestic product in the first quarter as the state outpaced the national rate of economic growth.
The figures for all goods and services produced are the second straight quarter of relatively strong GDP growth in Louisiana, after a 2.2 percent showing in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to a U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report Tuesday. But Louisiana had a dismal showing for 2017 overall, with GDP shrinking by 0.2 percent for the year. The state's GDP shrunk by 0.4 percent in 2016.
Louisiana's first-quarter growth was good for 14th in the U.S. Washington state had the highest GDP growth, at 3.6 percent, and North Dakota posted the worst figures, shrinking by 0.6 percent.
The figures represented the largest quarterly gain in Louisiana's GDP in more than a year.
Louisiana's 2.3 percent growth outpaced the national rate of 1.8 percent, The 1.8 percent number is lower than the most recent estimate of 2 percent growth nationally because it excludes federal military and civilian activity located overseas.
Louisiana's GDP was $254 billion in the first quarter, comprising 1.3 percent of the U.S. total.
Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction fell by 0.16 percentage points in Louisiana, as the sector continues to reel from a prolonged oil recession.
Nondurable goods manufacturing saw the largest percentage gain of any sector in Louisiana, growing by 1.57 points. Real estate and rental and leasing was up 0.65 percentage points and retail trade rose by 0.25 points.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement the figures show Louisiana's economy is "steadily improving."