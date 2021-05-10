The Main Street Recovery Grant Program cut more than 20,700 checks to small businesses across Louisiana totaling $262 million but a small slice of those businesses had discrepancies which could make the companies ineligible for money and therefore would need to return it, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found.
It was not immediately clear how many small businesses could face repayment demands from the state since the Legislative Auditor parsed out errors in smaller sample sizes then used statistics to get results rather than combing through tens of thousands of documents looking for issues with applications then projected roughly how many of those applications could be impacted with a discrepancy rate of sorts.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor estimated that roughly 1.3% of $87.7 million in grants had discrepancies which could not be resolved by fixing errors in an application, or $1.15 million. When extrapolated across the whole program, that could be millions the state could recoup in federal funding from small businesses.
Auditors analyzed two samples of applications: the first of which was 6,687 grants awarded totaling nearly $80 million and the second was 14,116 grants worth $172.1 million. It was a difficult process since the treasurer's office was granting money faster than the auditor could verify grant applications, according to the state.
Roughly 5% of grants had various issues, some of which could be solved and were by the state agency when alerted by the auditors during the process and some which could not.
So far, the Louisiana Department of Treasury has issued demand letters to small businesses totaling $456,838 and has recovered 31% of that money so far. It was not immediately clear what would happen to the money left over.
The Main Street Recovery Grant Program was a statewide and state-run inaugural program during the coronavirus pandemic overseen by the state Treasurer between July 2020 and January 2021.
The state had $275 million to spend and doled out $7.16 million on contracts with Baton Rouge-based accountants Postlewaite & Netterville, New Orleans-based marketers MLCWorks and OpenGov, a California technology business - the majority of the money - $5.8 million of which, went to Postlewaite & Netterville. It received more than 40,800 applications and each business could request up to $15,000 in grant money.
The funding stemmed from Louisiana's share of the CARES Act, a federal coronavirus relief bill passed last year. The average grant was $12,649 per business in Louisiana.
During the process, there were 107 applications suspected of fraud and reported to the office of the Inspector General for Investigation.