Louisiana was ranked No. 2 in the South for the strongest economic development results in 2017 by Southern Business & Development magazine, based on the state’s share of capital investment and job creation projects.
Louisiana trailed only Kentucky, which earned “state of the year” honors by the magazine, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Louisiana, South Carolina and Alabama rounded out the top four as honorable mentions.
The magazine tracked the most significant capital investment and job creation projects across the South and awarded points for large employment projects and large capital-investment projects in 2017.
Lake Charles also secured the magazine’s designation as “small market of the year” for the eighth consecutive year, while Baton Rouge earned honorable mention for the market of the year competition.
DXC Technology’s 2,000-job center in New Orleans announced last fall ranked No. 7 among the publication’s top job-creating projects. Six other Louisiana projects, all LNG or petrochemical facilities, landed in the top 20 for highest capital investment projects.