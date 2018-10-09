AT&T is installing about two dozen small cell towers across downtown Baton Rouge to improve service, officials said Tuesday.
Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, said the towers are about 29 feet tall. They’re going up across downtown, in neighborhoods such as Spanish Town, Beauregard Town and the central business district.
The gear provides signals to limited, targeted areas to boost signals where there is dense demand. Last year, city-parish staff estimated that companies like AT&T, which lack the space to build new towers, may need to install hundreds of small cell sites to provide or improve service.
In other business, Michael DiResto, executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, announced the organization will hold a grand opening block party for its remodeled offices from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 26, with registration at brac.org/events. BRAC recently completed a $3.5 million renovation of its offices at 564 Laurel St., which have been renamed the Center for Economic Development. The nearly 11,000-square-foot building features large meeting rooms, high-tech presentation spaces, an open floor plan with collaborative work stations, as well as a new conference center able to host BRAC board and other large meetings and training sessions.
“It’s light, it’s modern,” DiResto said. “Downtown Baton Rouge is a central location for the business and economic activity of this region.”
The DDD also heard from Andrew Chidlow of Burns & Co., who is marketing The Prince Apartments, which are being converted to condominiums. The eight units in the complex at 710 North Blvd. will sell for between $185,000 for a 729-square-foot residence with one bed, one bath to $229,600 for a 1,016-square-foot unit with two bedrooms, two baths.