Marucci Sports, one of Baton Rouge's fastest-growing businesses, has been sold to Compass Diversified Holdings, it was announced Monday morning.

The sale price is reported to be $200 million.

Marucci "will continue to be led by (Kurt) Ainsworth and its current leadership team," the company said in a news release. Its headquarters will also remain in the Baton Rouge.

“When we launched Marucci Sports, our goal was to offer all players, regardless of age or level, big-league quality products that they wanted and needed to be successful,” said Ainsworth, co-founder and CEO of Marucci. “This partnership with CODI represents the beginning of a long-term relationship that recognizes the tremendous efforts and hard work of the Marucci team and demonstrates the high growth potential of our impressive suite of products."

Marucci’s product portfolio includes wood and metal bats, apparel and accessories, batting and fielding gloves, and bags and protective gear.

This is a developing story. More details to come.