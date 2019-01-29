The owners of the popular City Pork and City Slice restaurants are opening a new eatery in Perkins Rowe in a long-vacant space that had been occupied by Applebee’s.

Stephen Hightower, managing partner for City Group Hospitality Co., said the restaurant will be a new concept for the company. The company has three City Pork restaurants in town, a catering business and a City Slice pizza parlor by LSU. The restaurant is set to open later this year.

+2 City Pork owner to open Chimes Street pizza restaurant soon, says area 'needs a rebirth' The owner of the popular City Pork restaurants is opening a pizza parlor on Chimes Street in about a month.

The Applebee’s spot, which faces Bluebonnet Boulevard and is next to Orvis, has been empty since June 2016, when the casual dining chain closed the location. Officials with Perkins Rowe had said finding the right tenant for the 5,735-square-foot space was crucial.

Ben Graham, managing director of SVN – Graham, Langlois & Legendre LLC, who brokered the lease said it was a good deal for both City Group and Perkins Rowe. City Group gets a high-profile location in south Baton Rouge that already has a usable kitchen in good shape. Perkins Rowe gets a strong local tenant with a good following, he said.

“Perkins Rowe is a dynamite development,” Graham said. “They’re going to be right on the street with great visibility and parking up front.”

The City Group restaurant is one of two new restaurants coming to Perkins Rowe this year. Jinya Ramen Bar will open a location this spring in the old VooDoo BBQ space next to the development’s movie theater.