BBR Creative has named Allison McElligott as marketing manager, guiding the agency's digital advertising, social media and public relations efforts in addition to its inbound marketing, lead generation and nurturing programs.
McElligott is tasked with expanding BBR’s footprint in the region, especially within the food and beverage industry. She has been an account manager at BBR and served as a brand manager at Lafayette apparel retail boutique Maven Womenswear. She is a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans, majoring in public relations and Latin American studies.
Brittany Savant has transitioned from Acadian Ambulance’s Hub City operations team to human resources as the EMT and paramedic recruiter for Alexandria, Lafayette and Lake Charles responsible for developing and implementing recruiting strategies and practices.
Savant has been with Acadian for more than 12 years. She began as an EMT and earned her paramedic and critical care transport certifications. In 2015, she joined the Safety Management Systems team and performed audiograms, fit testing, pulmonary function testing and drug screens. She returned to Acadian Ambulance’s ground operations in 2016 and served as a paramedic field supervisor and Explorer post adviser until the move to HR.