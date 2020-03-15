Baton Rouge area
Stacey Emick Howell has been named vice president of financial development for the YMCA of the Capital Area.
Howell was director of development with the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana and has more than 20 years of fundraising experience with annual campaigns, major gifts and stakeholder engagement.
Bridget Kaigler, director of tax for Amedisys Holding Inc., has been appointed to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Foundation board.
Kaigler also serves as president of the Society of Louisiana CPA’s Baton Rouge Chapter and is president of Bringing Leadership Back LLC, dedicated to helping aspiring leaders grow.
The board works to support and grow the next generation of CPAs through education, scholarships and focuses on increasing the representation of minorities in the CPA profession.
Lafayette area
BBR Creative has named Ian Hanlon as a digital marketing manager.
Hanlon has had internships and full-time positions at agencies such as Mesh and Red Six Media in Baton Rouge, Slingshot in Austin, Texas, and Disney’s Yellow Shoes in Orlando, Florida. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing from LSU.
New Orleans area
Phelps Dunbar has named Michael Williams as a partner in its labor and employment practice.
Williams has experience in all aspects of employee benefits law, including the design and administration of tax-qualified plans, welfare benefit plans and nonqualified deferred compensation plans, and experience representing nonprofit clients in all aspects of their enterprises.
Judge Bernadette D’Souza, of the Orleans Civil District Court, is serving as president of the National Association of Women Judges.
Formed in 1979, the association's mission is to promote the judicial role of protecting the rights of individuals under the rule of law through strong, committed, diverse judicial leadership; fairness and equality in the courts; and equal access to justice.
Morgan Stewart has reopened Stewart Communications, a brand and reputation management firm in New Orleans, and recently started the process of also opening an office in North Carolina.
Stewart was with the New Orleans Business Alliance for the past 18 months and has nearly three decades of executive-level experience for Circuit City Stores Inc. and Entergy Corp. and as communications director for the Governor of Virginia’s commerce and trade secretariat. Before joining the alliance, clients included Another Broken Egg of America Inc., PosiGen Solar Solutions, Sigora Solar, Crescent City Cyber Security, Huck Finn’s Restaurant, Mission Chefs and Jesuit High School.
Laura Murray has been named chief information officer for the Society of Louisiana CPAs.
Murray has been with the nonprofit since 2012, and in 2018 earned the certified association executive designation. She resides in Destrehan.
Around Louisiana
Judge Daniel Stretcher, of Jennings City Court, has been elected president of the Louisiana City Judges Association.
Other officers are Judge Pammela Lattier, Shreveport City Court, vice president; Judge Raylyn Beevers, 2nd Parish Court of Jefferson, secretary; and Judge Brian Barber, Shreveport City Court, treasurer. The officers will serve one-year terms.