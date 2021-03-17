A group of investors led by Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital signed a deal to buy a majority stake in a Metairie insurance business which specializes in surety bonds.

Bernard Capital Partners Management was founded in 2013 by former Shaw Group chief executive and raised $750 million for its first private equity fund three years later. A second $1.2 billion fund controlled by Bernhard Capital closed in 2019.

The Gray Insurance Company was founded in 2003. It is a subsidiary of Gray & Company Inc., an umbrella corporation dating back to the 1950s which is involved in insurance, oil and gas exploration and even property management, according to its website.

Gray Surety underwrites contract bonds for small and mid-sized contractors nationwide with annual revenue under $30 million, these bonds are used during construction projects to ensure payment of subcontractors. The company also underwrites commercial bonds for licenses, permits and other regulatory requirements.

"This insurance platform will serve as a natural extension of our construction and infrastructure expertise," said Jim Bernhard in a news release.

Members of the Gray family, who lead the company, will continue to run the business.

The deal would enable Gray Insurance to capture more of the market with the influx of capital, according to the company. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bernhard Capital already owns a stake in Lafayette-based general contractor Lemoine Co. after a deal closed in 2019.