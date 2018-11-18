LNG export group joins southwest alliance
The Louisiana Energy Export Association is becoming an affiliate of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance/Chamber of Southwest Louisiana.
LEEA represents Louisiana liquefied natural gas companies that intend to produce LNG to be exported around the world. LEEA’s seven member companies are Commonwealth LNG, Delfin LNG, Driftwood LNG , G2 LNG, Lake Charles LNG, Magnolia LNG and Shell.
George Swift, president and chief executive officer of the alliance, said his agency will assist LEEA in managing business and communications matters.
The new relationship will help LEEA educate the public and Louisiana policymakers on member companies’ economic impact on the state, said Maury Hudson, chairman of the organization and vice president of operations and maintenance with LNG Limited, or Magnolia LNG.
“LEEA is the authoritative voice of the state’s LNG industry with members proposing to invest approximately $60 billion into the Louisiana economy over the next 10 years,” Hudson said. “Local, state and national economies are benefiting from LNG investments and LEEA is here to tell that story in Louisiana.”
Swift said his agency will provide resources that will allow the organization to grow and be successful. “Having LEEA’s presence in southwest Louisiana makes sense because of the investment LNG companies have made in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes,” he said.
River Parishes group rebrands tourism effort
New Orleans Plantation Country, the brand of the River Parishes Tourist Commission, unveiled a new brand that includes a new visitor magazine, website and message that promotes the region as a destination and more than a day trip.
New Orleans Plantation Country, representing St. Charles, St. James and St. John parishes, is famous for its unique history, agriculture, cuisine and ecosystem, officials said. Influences from Germans, Acadians (Cajuns), French, Spanish, Native Americans and enslaved Africans blend together to create a regional culture — unique to even Louisiana, they said.
In 2017, the River Parishes Tourist Commission started to take an in-depth look at its brand, realizing the lack of awareness that visitors had for the diversity of activities in the region.
“The River Parishes are truly offering the visitor the complete experience,” said Jill Kidder, Louisiana Travel Association president and CEO. “Our visitors don’t see parish lines, but instead seek out unique, well-rounded experiences. With an authentic blend of outdoor attractions, historic tours and, of course, delicious food, New Orleans Plantation Country has something for everyone. The joint marketing effort of the three River Parishes is an excellent model for showcasing how neighboring parishes and municipalities can connect their stories to provide the visitor with a robust itinerary.”
“New Orleans Plantation Country is vital to our state’s tourism industry,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “It’s not just the historic homes that draw so many tourists but also the culture, food, swamps and, of course, the people. New Orleans Plantation Country is one of the premier areas of Louisiana where tourists can truly feed their soul.”
Visitors spent more than $151 million in 2017 in the River Parishes, where there are 2,310 jobs tourism-related jobs, officials said.
Bollinger delivers Coast Guard cutter
Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport has delivered its 31st fast response cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The USCGC Terrell Horne was delivered to the Coast Guard Oct. 25 in Key West, Florida. The 154-foot patrol vessel will be commissioned in March in California. It will be the third of four fast response cutters to be stationed in San Pedro.
Previous cutters have been stationed around the nation, including Alaska and Hawaii.