The first phase of a new $21 million road that connects Essen Lane to the new Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital was dedicated on Thursday a month before the hospital opens.

Constantin Boulevard, named in memory of Our Lady of the Lake nun Sister Linda Constantin, is part of a master plan to connect the Baton Rouge Health District and reduce traffic in the area. Phase two of the road will extend to Bluebonnet. It is part of the $1.2 billion MoveBR budget so construction is expected to begin next year after bidding begins during first quarter 2020, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Our Lady of the Lake donated about $12 million worth of land for the road. On average, about 42,600 vehicles travel along Essen Lane each day while Bluebonnet gets about 42,900 vehicles daily which leads to congestion.

“This multi-phase project is critical to both increasing access to care and mitigating traffic congestion,” said Scott Wester, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

The Baton Rouge Health District is a nonprofit organization that promotes collaboration among healthcare providers, government officials, higher education institutions and others to implement a master plan that will enhance healthcare and economic development in Baton Rouge. Health District members include: the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Baton Rouge General Medical Center, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Ochsner Health System, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, and Woman's Hospital.

The health district will continue to work with East Baton Rouge Parish to build roads parallel to I-10 to reduce congestion as part of its master plan. Eventually, there are plans for a bicycle and pedestrian friendly loop around the cluster of hospitals and health care provider offices.

Steven Ceulemans began as the new executive director of the Baton Rouge Health District in mid-August. Ceulemans replaced Suzy Sonnier, the first director of the district, who left in late 2018 after nearly three years on the job.

