A new McDonald's near the Burbank-Lee intersection is set to open in March. The restaurant at 5745 Creek Centre Drive will replace two nearby McDonald's - one across Burbank at 355 W. Lee and one at 4215 Nicholson Drive. It will have the latest technology and an expanded drive through. The restaurant will be operated by MacLaff Inc., which has about 45 McDonald's locations across South Louisiana. About 40 to 50 people will work at the location.
