A law firm has purchased a Bluebonnet Boulevard office building for $925,000 to move its local offices there.
Partners with the firm of Daigle Fisse & Kessenich bought the building at 8900 Bluebonnet Blvd. in a sale that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Moran Properties.
The building had been occupied by The Moran Group, a local advertising and marketing agency. Bill Sanders of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, who represented the sellers, said Moran is consolidating its offices in a building next door at 10538 Kentshire Court.
The two-story building has 4,840 square feet of useable office space and sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Daigle Fisse & Kessenich has been leasing space nearby at 8480 Bluebonnet, said David Trusty of Trusty Commercial, who represented the buyers. The firm, which is based in Madisonville, needed more space.
Daigle Fisse bought all of the furnishings in the building for an additional $50,000, Trusty said. Plans are to do some light touch-ups, such as painting, before the law firm moves in around June, he said.