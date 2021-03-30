A year since the coronavirus pandemic prompted Baton Rouge General's Mid City campus to become the regional surge hospital for COVID-19 infected patients, the local health care provider looks to continue investing at the site amid an uptick in patients.

Baton Rouge General plans to invest upwards of $500,000 on renovations at the Mid City campus, but is still finalizing its plans as it also looks to build out community health support systems. Early plans include a new front entrance with more green space to make the campus more inviting, while removing the fence and staff parking lot facing Florida Boulevard and instead building a landscaped park with a plaza and seats. The goal is for the new green space to host community events and there are plans for an 800-square-foot mural on the hospital through The Walls Project, expected to be completed in June.

The campus which sits along Florida Boulevard near South Acadian Thruway saw more than 26,000 patients in 2020, an uptick of 33% compared to 2019. It included primary care visits, radiation oncology, rehabilitation and radiology, in addition to coronavirus patient care.

“With more people coming through our doors here, a new vision started to unfold,” said Trisha Guidry, chief operating officer at Baton Rouge General Mid City.

But it's still roughly half as many patients who were coming through the door in 2015 before the hospital's closure due to significant financial losses.

Despite more patients, Baton Rouge General was losing $2 million a month at the time. About 90% of its patients either had Medicaid, which doesn't reimburse providers for the total cost of care, or no insurance coverage. Beyond that, four out of five patients who visited the emergency room could have gotten medical treatment through urgent care, officials previously said.

A year after the Mid City emergency room shuttered, Medicaid coverage was expanded in Louisiana. Two years later, the share of uninsured adults in East Baton Rouge Parish was nearly cut in half to 7.39%.

But it wasn't until a state contract last year worth millions enabled Baton Rouge General to dust off the hospital campus and open its doors for an overflow of coronavirus patients in its intensive care unit. The hospital hired 100 employees in just one month.

By May 2020, it opened a 32-bed mental health unit for patients struggling with coronavirus and mental health issues. By June, its emergency room was back open for the first time in five years, which enabled the hospital to "close a gap in access to care," said Edgardo Tenreiro, CEO of Baton Rouge General.

The organization's CARE Initiative, which stands for community, access, resources and education, has been offering transportation, medical equipment and food to patients. For example, about 20% of patients who leave its skilled nursing unit require a ramp at home during rehabilitation, but can't afford it so the hospital offers a $500 grant to eligible patients. Top Box is a fresh food delivery service for Baton Rouge residents, while Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge helps patients install wheelchair ramps at home. Transportation agreements with Yellow Cab, Uber and Lyft enable free rides for Pennington Cancer Center patients to the Mid City campus for treatment.