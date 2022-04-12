NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune, The Advocate and The Acadiana Advocate were honored with the 2022 Mega-Innovation Award at the News Industry Mega-Conference for the sports betting website bet.nola.com.
Bet.nola.com was launched in summer 2021, around the time that legal sports betting started in Louisiana. The site features articles, podcasts and videos about sports betting along with live odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars is bet.nola.com’s sports betting content partner.
The bet.nola.com email has nearly 11,400 subscribers and stories on the site have been viewed nearly 437,500 times.