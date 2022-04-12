News Industry Mega-Conference

Vince Johnson (center), group publisher of The Sumter Item and Gulf Coast Media and one of the judges for the Mega-Innovation Award, presents the 2022 award to NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune, The Advocate and The Acadiana Advocate's (l-r) Kevin Hall, chief revenue officer; Judi Terzotis, president and publisher; Alisha Owens, vice president, sales; and Robert Young, vice president, digital solutions. (Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack / PME Photography, Inc.)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune, The Advocate and The Acadiana Advocate were honored with the 2022 Mega-Innovation Award at the News Industry Mega-Conference for the sports betting website bet.nola.com.

Bet.nola.com was launched in summer 2021, around the time that legal sports betting started in Louisiana. The site features articles, podcasts and videos about sports betting along with live odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars is bet.nola.com’s sports betting content partner.

The bet.nola.com email has nearly 11,400 subscribers and stories on the site have been viewed nearly 437,500 times.