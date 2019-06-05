Movie Tavern by Marcus said it will upgrade theaters at its Citiplace in Baton Rouge and Covington properties by the end of this summer.
The company plans to convert one auditorium at each theater to a SuperScreen DLX, with an oversized screen and Dolby Atmos sound system. Julie Caan, a spokeswoman for Milwaukee-based Marcus Theaters, would not disclose the cost of the conversion.
More improvements are planned at the Covington theater. All of the seats will be converted to leather recliners and four screens that are currently closed will be re-opened. Those changes are set to take effect “in the near future,” Caan said.
Marcus acquired the 22 Movie Tavern locations in a $139 million deal that closed earlier this year. The company recently overhauled the Movie Tavern menu, introducing items such double smash hamburgers and thin-crust pizzas from Zaffiro’s, a longtime Milwaukee eatery.
Along with the Citiplace and Covington theaters, Movie Tavern has a location in Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.