Ascension Ready Mix and Quality Concrete Group plan to merge their businesses in metro Baton Rouge effective Jan. 1.
The combined business will operate as Quality Concrete – An Ascension Quality Investment. It will have 120 employees.
Mike Price, who heads up Quality Concrete along with Jeff Poche, said the merger will create a company that can handle commercial, residential and industrial projects of any size in metro Baton Rouge.
“We both do the same work,” he said. “It made sense for this merger to happen because we’re the leaders in the concrete market here.”
Ascension Ready Mix, which is headed up by Lenny Johnson, has been in business for 20 years, while Quality has operated for 10.
Plans are to base the business in Baton Rouge, but have the main office in Prairieville. Once the merger happens, Quality Concrete will have seven concrete plants in the area and 55 trucks. The company may close a redundant plant, but the location has yet to be determined.