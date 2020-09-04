The drop in the number of people who are traveling has led to layoffs at south Louisiana airports.

Stellar Partners, which operates six retail stores in Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, told the Louisiana Workforce Commission it plans to permanently lay off 38 employees on Oct. 15 if they have not been called back to work by Oct. 14.

“Never in the history of aviation and the hospitality industry, have we experienced such catastrophic customer traffic declines,” said Kia Acevedo, with Stellar’s corporate human resources. Stellar’s operations at the New Orleans airport include WhereTraveler, The New.Stand, Dirty Coast and Bourbon Sweets.

Avis Budget Car Rental also told the workforce commission it will continue to furlough five workers at Louis Armstrong, Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Lafayette Airport. The employees were temporarily furloughed between April and June. At the time, Avis said it expected the furloughs would last less than six months. The furloughs will continue until further notice.