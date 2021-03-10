Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, legislators and local officials helped break ground on a medical supply company's new distribution center Tuesday, but despite the project bringing hundreds of jobs to Tangipahoa Parish not everyone who lives near the site is happy about it.
Edwards touted the project as an economic win for a state ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and despite its accompanying economic downturn.
“Beyond the current public health emergency, Louisiana continues to see strong economic recovery,” Edwards told the crowd gathered on the edge of the site adjacent to the Hammond airport. “Sustaining that momentum ensures that we’ll be stronger when this pandemic is behind us, and Medline is helping us in that regard.”
The $45 million distribution center is expected to bring 450 full-time jobs to the region, as well as 350 temporary construction jobs, said Bill Abington, the executive vice president of global operations for Medline. Abington thanked state and local officials, who he said “rolled out the red carpet” for the company.
“We have nine million-square-foot distribution centers going on around the country right now, and nowhere have we seen more assistance, more help, more cooperation to help make sure we’re following the procedures and doing what we need to do,” Abington said.
But not everyone in Hammond is happy with the work. Neighbors have gone to court to fight the 650,000-square-foot distribution center, unhappy with how the site was selected.
“That groundbreaking has zero effect on the remedies that are available,” said Robert Ellis, a New Orleans lawyer who filed the lawsuit on behalf of eight residents living near the Hammond site. “My clients will have their day in court.”
The lawsuit argues the Hammond City Council acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” and violated city laws when it approved a measure rezoning the land for the center from low residential to light industrial last year. The building will cover an area nearly the size of 5½ football fields.
Ellis said city and the parish officials “bowed down” to Medline when the company began to search for a location in Tangipahoa Parish, eventually selecting land located near several residential developments. The neighbors oppose the center because of drainage, traffic and environmental concerns that they say haven’t been addressed.
Similar concerns chased Medline from the original site planned from the distribution center in St. Tammany Parish.
Residents sued last year to challenge the Parish Council’s decision to rezone a nearly 70-acre property for the center. Then in August, a dispute over a land-clearing permit for the site sparked a second lawsuit from the property’s owner.
The lawsuits and delays eventually sent Medline elsewhere, and it settled on Hammond late last year.
Officials didn’t seem concerned about the pending litigation during Tuesday’s ceremony, using silver shovels with bows on the handles to break ground on construction.
“Our neighbors around here (worked) to make sure that this project is going to be better than it was originally designed, is going to fit the neighborhood better, is going to be more caring about what is going on around them,” Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said.
During the ceremony, Edwards drew repeatedly pointed to the coronavirus pandemic, pointing out that Tuesday's ceremony fell on the anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Louisiana to be announced.
Edwards argued the distribution center will allow the region to be better prepared for future public health crises by streamlining the distribution of supplies to hospitals in the region.
“Probably had this site been built and been operational at this time last year, I’d be sending National Guardsmen to commandeer everything that you have,” Edwards joked. “But it is important that we have expanded capacity in the state and in the country for the essential items that will be passing through this warehouse.”