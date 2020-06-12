Work is set to resume later this month on the $9.4 billion Formosa Plastics complex proposed for St. James Parish, which was shut down in late March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Now that Louisiana is taking steps to return to work, FG plans to restart its preconstruction activities at the site,” said Janile Parks, a spokeswoman for FG LA, the Formosa joint venture behind the project along the west bank of the Mississippi River.
The preconstruction work will involve making improvements to a 2.5-mile stretch of La. 3127 near the Welcome community, including widening the highway to add two lanes, creating temporary parking lots and erecting a tent to house operational, orientation and safety meetings. Work is set to resume in late June.
While the work has been shut down, FG has implemented practices based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including daily temperature checks for all employees and contractors.
Work on the plant is expected to create thousands of construction jobs and 1,200 permanent jobs over the next eight years.