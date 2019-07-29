Red River Bancshares, the parent company of Alexandria-based Red River Bank, reported second quarter earnings of $5.5 million, or 78 cents per diluted share.
The bank, which became publicly traded in May, reported earnings of $5.5 million or 82 cents per share in the second quarter of 2018.
Red River Bank was selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index, which is made up of small-cap companies. The bank has 23 branches across Louisiana and a loan production office in Covington.
The bank had total assets of $1.9 billion at the end of the second quarter, up from $1.8 billion at the end of the second quarter 2018.