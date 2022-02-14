Tsunami, the popular downtown sushi restaurant, is planning on building a second location in Baton Rouge.
The restaurant will go into a 4,000-square-foot space on the first floor of the @Highland development, said Will Chadwick, of Elifin Realty. Plans are to start construction soon, with the goal of opening Tsunami by the middle of the year.
The concept and cuisine of the second Tsunami will be the same as the original location, but there will be some unique characteristics, Chadwick said.
Tsunami is on the top floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, and features a rooftop deck and seats with views of the Mississippi River. While the second Tsunami won’t have a view of the river, since it will be at the corner of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard, there will be outdoor seating.
The upscale nature of Tsunami and its sleek design align with the goals of making @Highland a technology campus, Chadwick said. The owners of the restaurant also like the idea that the two locations are on opposite sides of the city, which allows Tsunami to serve the whole market.
@Highland had been looking for a tenant that would bring high-end restaurant service to the Highland-Bluebonnet area. “We think Tsunami does that quite well,” Chadwick said.
Tsunami also has locations in Lafayette and New Orleans.
With the Tsunami deal, all of the retail space in @Highland has been claimed. Work is set to start soon on a second building, which will feature up to 240 apartments and 25,000 square feet of commercial and office space.