After 20 years at the helm of LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors, William T. Mason is set to step down in December 2021.
Eric E. Bosch has been named president and CEO elect of the accounting firm and will work with Mason during the year-long transition.
“The CEO sets the tone at the top of any business. It was of the utmost importance to me and our shareholder group to make sure that we had the right person in place as we move into this transition,” said Mason, in a statement.
LaPorte was founded in 1946 and is among the largest independent accounting firms in the state with more than 190 employees across New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Covington and Houma. It also has an office in Houston.
Bosch has worked at LaPorte since 1990 and is being promoted from his current role as the director in audit and assurance services group. He's also worked as a leader at the company's health care industry group, financial services industry group and was the chairman of the compensation committee.
Bosch is also a board member at the Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy, a member of the Health and Education Alliance of Louisiana among other civic groups. He's a faculty member at Delgado Community College 10,000 Small Business Program and is an adjunct professor at the University of New Orleans in health care management.