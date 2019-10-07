West Delta LNG LLC, a Houston-based company owned by LNG 21, is proposing an export liquefied natural gas from floating deepwater facility 12 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish.
West Delta LNG is applying for a permit from the Maritime Administration and U.S. Coast Guard for the deepwater port and a pretreatment plant onshore in Venice. The company is holding a meeting for public comments at the Belle Chasse Auditorium at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29, prior to an environmental impact statement being prepared by the federal agencies.
The company is planning six offshore units, which could export 6.1 million tons of LNG each year once in full production. It expects to build a 20-mile pipeline from the onshore plant to the production platform. The company has a 20-year customer agreement with "Chinese off-takers," according to investor documentation on its website. In 2016, it raised a $30 million seed round to finance engineering of the project. The cost of the project wasn't listed.
West Delta LNG says the offshore location will cut down on shipping time compared to inland terminals that share ports in Cameron and Plaquemines parishes.
"LNG exporters in inland waterway systems under the best circumstances will face half-a-day in transit time," according to an investor presentation on the company's website.
West Delta LNG did not respond to requests for comment.
A similar floating LNG export terminal is proposed offshore near Cameron Parish but was delayed due to technical challenges.
West Delta LNG estimates that there will continue to be demand for LNG when all the planned facilities come online and that there will be more capacity needed in 2024.
The LNG company hired Dallas-based Cox, an independent oil and gas business, to operate the export terminal. It expects to use Baker Hughes for the technology and other companies such as Chinese companies Cooec and Honghua Group Ltd., along with United Kingdom-based Wood and Braemar Technical Services and Denver-based Entx LLC to build the facility.