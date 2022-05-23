Baton Rouge-based Cajun Ready Mix Concrete has been sold to Holcim US, a global manufacturer of cement, concrete, asphalt and other materials with a focus on sustainable production methods.
Holcim US will acquire Cajun Ready Mix’s eight concrete plants and its Baton Rouge headquarters on Office Park Boulevard near Jefferson Highway. Cajun Ready Mix employs 108 people and has a fleet of 51 mixer trucks.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Holcim US said the move will expand the company’s existing reach in Louisiana.
“Cajun's commitment to innovation, service and quality, along with its industry relationships and engineering capabilities, are an ideal fit with our model,” Rick Pucci, head of Holcim US’ southern region, said in a statement. “We're excited to work with the Cajun team to further build partnerships across our newly acquired and existing footprint in the Region.”
Holcim US is based in Chicago and operates facilities across the country. The company’s global headquarters is in Switzerland.
Once fully absorbed into the Holcim empire, Cajun Ready Mix’s operations will be managed by Pucci and Jeffrey Poche, general manager of Holcim’s Louisiana presence, according to a news release.
Cajun Ready Mix was founded in 2014 by former Metro Council member Ryan Heck, whose family has a lengthy history in the ready-mix concrete business.
Heck served on the Metro Council from 2013 to 2017 and made an unsuccessful bid for the Louisiana Legislature in 2015.
Heck deferred comment to Poche, who did not return messages from The Advocate.