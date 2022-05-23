Cajun Ready Mix Concrete's Anthony James, left, explains the uses and operation of his concrete mixer truck as Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital patient experience manager Brooke Ingalls, right, shoots video with her cell phone, just before a drive-by parade previewing this year's 'Touch-a-Truck' event, Monday, April 5, 2021 at the hospital. Interviews with vehicle operators were filmed outside, to be later fed into the closed circuit television system for OLOL Children's Hospital patients' rooms, so they could learn about the vehicles, and they could see the brief parade from their windows. The April 17 event, also a drive-though, is at the state fairgrounds on Airline Highway, and will include tractors, backhoes, emergency responders, tractor-trailers, and utility trucks. It's presented by the Junior League of Baton Rouge.