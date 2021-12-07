A private equity firm has bought a majority stake in Krispy Krunchy Chicken and plans to dramatically increase the number of locations that sell the fried chicken.
Krispy Krunchy is sold in nearly 2,700 locations across the U.S., mostly in convenience stores. There are 51 locations selling the chicken in metro Baton Rouge, 45 in metro New Orleans — including the Smoothie King Center, where it serves as the official fried chicken of the New Orleans Pelicans — and 31 in Lafayette.
But Dan Shapiro, chief executive officer of Krispy Krunchy, said Main Post Partners is excited about the growth potential for the business. After all, there are 152,000 convenience stores in the United States.
“That’s a huge white space for us,” said Shapiro, who joined Krispy Krunchy in 2006.
The realistic potential for Krispy Krunchy’s growth isn’t known yet. There has been talk about going to 10,000 locations selling the chicken in the next 5 years. But Shapiro said he doesn’t know how realistic those numbers are.
The business is already selling 1.3 million pounds of chicken a week, so bumping up the number of locations would require a major growth in how much poultry needs to be purchased.
“The Southeast is a huge market for us, but the West Coast is growing like crazy,” he said.
Krispy Krunchy got its start in 1989 in Lafayette, when it was launched by Neal Onebane, a convenience store veteran. Shapiro first got involved in the business in 2002, when Onebane sold him the rights to sell the chicken in Kansas and Missouri.
After Hurricane Katrina shut down so many of the South Louisiana stores that sold the fried chicken, company officials decided to take the brand national.
About 170 people currently work for Krispy Krunchy, either as salespeople or trainers in the field or at the company’s corporate office in Alexandria. The business plans to grow its sales and training staff to increase the number of locations selling the fried chicken, which will lead to more jobs at the main office.
“We’ve got a more sophisticated partner and they’re excited to help us,” Shapiro said.