Is a good offense the best defense?
That’s what J.T. thinks in this edition of Ask J.T. & Dale. This installment focused on what to do if a former supervisor is giving bad references and hurting your job search. J.T. argued the best way to handle this is by going on the offensive and telling your potential employer beforehand that a former supervisor is giving you bad references. Additional solutions include legal action, such as a cease and desist letter.
“The legal solution sounds like a real solution, but imagine if a person thinking about hiring you calls your old boss and the boss says ‘well I’d love to tell you about him but I can’t because I got a cease and desist letter.’ How does that sound? Then the new company starts imagining what the guy might say.”
