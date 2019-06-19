Triplet's Blue Store has purchased a former Circle K building on Jones Creek Road and plan to build one of their popular chicken wing restaurants at the site.
Triplet's, which lists Phung Phan of Baton Rouge as its agent, bought the property at 5605 Jones Creek from Circle K in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. Although in one part of the sales document it said Triplets paid $100 and “other good and valuable consideration” for the land, both parties acknowledged the full and complete sale price was $340,000.
Ellis McKnight and Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyer and the seller. The property, at the corner of Jones Creek and Ferrell Avenue, consists of a 2,700-square foot building on a .35 acre lot.
Triplet's got its start at 605 Mills Ave. in North Baton Rouge, and has opened up locations on Plank Road and on Highland Road, near LSU’s North Gates. It is known for its fried wings and a limited menu of fried rice, potato logs and boudin.