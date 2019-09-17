Mid South Extrusion, which makes polyethylene films for packaging and industrial use, said it will spend $4.5 million to add a production line at its Monroe plant.
Louisiana Economic Development said the move will create eight new jobs with an average annual salary of $28,000, plus benefits. The expansion is expected to create 16 new indirect jobs in Ouachita Parish. Mid South has 128 employees in Monroe.
Mid South makes polyethylene films for retail packaging, lamination, construction and pipe wrapping applications. In addition, the company produces packaging film used for bedding, furniture, carpet, medical, textile and canning. Company officials said the expansion will allow Mid South to target new markets and customers in the food packaging industry.
Mid South Extrusion was founded in 1986 as a small blown-film company, with one production line and four employees in a 17,000-square-foot building. As the business has grown, its production facility has expanded to 200,000 square feet.
LED offered Mid South Extrusion an incentive package that includes a Retention & Modernization Tax Credit valued at $180,000. The company also is expected to use the state’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.