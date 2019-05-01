Louisiana’s gross domestic product increased by 1.1% in 2018, a better performance than the past three years, but behind the national and regional average.
Louisiana had the 41st-biggest increase among states and the District of Columbia, according to the report released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. The measure looks at the value of all goods and services produced by the labor and property in a state.
Nationally, GDP was up by 2.9% in 2018 and by 2.6% in the Southeast, which includes the states stretching eastward from Arkansas to Virginia and down to Florida. Louisiana did grow faster than Arkansas, which saw its GDP rise by 0.9% in 2018 and Mississippi, which was up by 1%.
Washington posted a 5.7% increase, the biggest gainer in GDP growth. Utah was second at 4.3%. Alaska, the only state to see its GDP shrink from 2017, was the worst-performing state with a 0.3% drop.
Louisiana was hard hit by continued low oil prices. While mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction caused a 0.02% national GDP gain, it caused the state GDP to drop by 0.1%. Management of companies and enterprises, which was up 0.09% nationally, was down by 0.07% locally. Accommodation and food services was up 0.02% nationally, but down 0.03% in Louisiana.
The state did top the national average for GDP growth related to the utility sector, which was up 0.09% compared to a 0.03% gain. Wholesale trade activity was up 0.24%, more than the 0.2% gain nationally. And administrative support and waste management and remediation services saw 0.14% growth in Louisiana and 0.12% nationwide.
Louisiana's GDP dropped by 0.2% in 2015 and was down 1.2% in 2016. It rose by 0.1% in 2017.