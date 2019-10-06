Baton Rouge area
Brown & Root Industrial Services LLC has named Jack Penley as president of the company’s construction group to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and support the engineering, procurement and construction company’s growth.
Penley has more than 30 years of engineering, procurement and construction expertise and will oversee the group’s operations, including strategic planning, project management and execution, process improvements, workforce development and technology. Penley was senior vice president of construction and fabrication for EPC firm Fluor.
Kean Miller has named Brian Klaslo as director of business development.
He has more than 17 years of legal industry, client service and law firm marketing experience and was with Stone Pigman. He will be responsible for all aspects of Kean Miller’s client service and client advocacy programs, business coaching, marketing planning and business development activities. He holds a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University.
Sasso has named Ryan Johnson as senior media buyer/planner and Chelsea Gidden as account manager.
Johnson has more than 10 years of media buying experience and previously worked as assistant media director at The Moran Group in Baton Rouge. Gidden was head of recruiting at Betaworks in New York City and director of marketing and public relations for the Byronz Restaurant Group in Baton Rouge.
Home Bank has named Anita Kennedy as vice president/commercial relationship manager for the Baton Rouge market.
Kennedy has more than 19 years of banking experience and has worked as vice president/litigation finance specialist at MidSouth Bank and as a senior lender in the specialty finance division at Capital One. Kennedy is a graduate of the University of Texas with bachelor's of business administration in finance. She is also a notary public.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has promoted Clinton H. Prescott to vice president, treasury and financial planning.
His duties include managing cash and investments, financial forecasting, budgeting and financial analytics and maintaining the company's business insurance and financial strength ratings. Prescott has been with Blue Cross since 2004. He was director of financial and strategic planning and has served as a member of the joint venture operating and finance committee, merger/acquisition team, operational efficiency team and project approval committee. Prescott earned a bachelor's of finance degree and Masters of Business Administration from LSU.
Gordon Monk has been named interim president and chief executive officer of the LSU Alumni Association with the upcoming retirement of Cliff Vannoy, effective Oct. 26.
Monk, a retired legislative fiscal officer for the Louisiana House and Senate, graduated from LSU with a bachelor's degree in 1978 and Masters of Public Administration in 1984. Vannoy joined the association, then known as the Alumni Federation, in 1981 as assistant to the director for corporate giving. He was involved in the establishment of numerous scholarships, professorships and programs that benefit LSU students, faculty, staff and alumni. Vannoy then served as executive vice president and chief operating officer and has served in his current role since August 2014. The association has begun an executive search.
New Orleans area
Zehnder Communications has promoted Jennifer Boneno to vice president of client development; Allison Stiel to director of social media; Beth Swayne to director of account service; Kelly Patton to manager of project management; Nick Payne to client development manager; and Katherine Andry to group account director.
Boneno was account service director and is an agency shareholder. She joined Zehnder in 2006 and has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from LSU. Stiel was social media manager and joined the agency in 2006. She has a bachelor’s degree from LSU in mass communications. Swayne was associate director of account service. She joined the agency in 2014 and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in communications with an emphasis on broadcasting and history. Patton was project management supervisor. She joined Zehnder in 2011 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in communication studies and philosophy. Payne was project manager supervisor. He joined the agency in 2013 and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in advertising with minors in marketing and Spanish. Andry was account supervisor. She joined the agency in 2010 and earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from LSU.
Royal Sonesta New Orleans has named Kenneth Jackson as director of rooms and Zakaria Nyangoro as director of engineering on its executive staff.
Jackson has more than two decades of hotel service and hospitality experience in the New Orleans area. He was director of rooms for The Roosevelt New Orleans and has held a various roles at DoubleTree by Hilton in New Orleans, Hilton New Orleans Airport and Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Nyangoro also has more than 20 years of industry experience has worked as director of engineering for Hyatt Regency Hotels in Carol Gables, Florida, regional director of facilities management for BRE Properties Inc. in Irvine, California, and spent years with Sandals Resorts International.
Architecture, interiors and urban design firm EskewDumezRipple has named Jill Traylor as director of interior design.
Traylor was an associate and has more than 20 years of national expertise in the design of interiors, having practiced in Manhattan, Dallas and her hometown of New Orleans. She joined EskewDumezRipple in 2014.
PeterMayer has named Abbey Dethlefs as head of brand strategy; Darryl McNeil as acting vice president, media and analytics; and Hollin Caire as studio director.
Dethlefs has been with Enso, Deutsch, Media Arts Lab and TWBA Chiat Day, while also consulting startup brands built by women entrepreneurs. She received a master’s degree in creative brand management from VCU Brandcenter and holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic arts and imaging technology from Appalachian State University. McNeil was with J. Walter Thompson’s Atlanta office and previously served in top media and analytics capacities for CDM and Macys.com in New York. He also served as adjunct professor, strategic communication, marketing and media management at NYU and holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and logistics from Penn State University. Caire has been with PeterMayer's creative department since 2008, managing the concept and development of marketing campaigns and materials for a portfolio of national and regional brands. She holds a bachelor's in fine arts with a concentration in graphic design from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Noah Kressler, a shareholder in the New Orleans office of Baker Donelson, has been appointed to the board of directors and executive committee of the New Orleans Business Alliance.
A public-private partnership, the New Orleans Business Alliance is the official economic development organization for the city of New Orleans. Kressler is a corporate finance and transactional attorney, who advises public and private companies across the country on business and financing transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, securities law and governance matters. He serves as co-chair of Baker Donelson's Louisiana life sciences and technology group, and is a member of the firm's diversity committee and its New Orleans hiring committee. He is a graduate of Tulane University Law School.
Allen Lovett has been named senior vice president, North American sales, at Lucid, responsible for driving sales in both traditional and emerging markets with a primary focus on the Lucid Marketplace software sales strategy and implementation.
Allen has more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership positions at early-stage and publicly-held technology companies, including Remedy, Siebel, Oracle, and most recently SnapLogic.