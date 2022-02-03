Airborne Extreme Trampoline Park plans to open a location in Ascension Parish this summer at a new strip mall under construction on Airline Highway, real estate and parish officials said.
The 10,522-square-foot commercial center next to the Silver Oaks Apartments and across Airline from a Walk-On's restaurant has been under construction for a few months and has maroon structural steel in place.
The center, which is owned by Belle Chasse businessperson Mei Mao Xiao, is expected to be built by the spring. Wolf Pack Construction, one of Xiao's many businesses along with Airborne Extreme, is building the center, according to parish officials and state business records.
The center's going up in a growing commercial node around where Airline meets Duplessis and Germany roads between Prairieville and Gonzales. The area is sometimes known as Duplessis.
Over the past several years, as new housing has developed and after a former LeBlanc's grocery and other stores opened in a much larger mall on Airline nearly a decade ago, the intersection has seen a Neighborhood Walmart, the Walk-On's and most recently a McDonald's follow.
The Gonzales-based LeBlanc's chain was later bought out by Rouses.
Danny Watts, a senior commercial real estate adviser for Stirling Properties who is trying to lease spots in the new center, said the complex is following a typical growth pattern.
"It's intersection-based, location-based and driver-based," he said. "So, when you get anchors, it drives everybody else to start clustering around it."
Watts said he is also negotiating to bring other businesses to the center's remaining spots or to a next-door outparcel, including possibly a restaurant. He said he hopes to have the spots filled by the end of the year.
Airborne Extreme has a location in Denham Springs and recently opened another in the Harvey area of greater New Orleans, Watts said.