The Baton Rouge metro area added 600 jobs since April 2018, a steady uptick in employment over 13 out of the past 14 months.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission data showed nonfarm employment at 411,600, which is a less than 1% increase year-over-year.

Five of Louisiana’s nine metro areas added nonfarm jobs over the year in April. Overall, the state gained 2,700 jobs since April 2018, which brings the total number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana to 1.98 million. These numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

Baton Rouge gained about 1,700 government jobs, the majority from local government positions; 1,700 in the leisure and hospitality sector; and 700 in education and health services. Employment dropped by 1,000 jobs for professional and business services; 900 in the information sector; 1,800 for construction; and 1,300 in retail trade.

LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region added 1,400 jobs for a total of 204,700 jobs overall, an increase of less than 1%. Manufacturing increased by 500 jobs. The leisure and hospitality sector added 700 jobs. Mining and logging, which encompasses the oil and gas sector, declined by 600 jobs, a nearly 5% decrease.

NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City increased overall nonfarm employment by 10,000 jobs, the largest gain in any Louisiana metro area, which is an increase of 1.7% since April 2018. The region’s Professional and business services sector added 4,800 jobs, an increase of 6.4%; leisure and hospitality sector, 3,800 jobs; and health care 3,000 jobs. Information sector jobs declined by 1,500 workers, or about 18%; financial services, 1,600 jobs; and retail trade, 200 jobs.

OTHER AREAS: Monroe lost 300 jobs and is estimated to have 78,200 employed in the metro area. Lake Charles added 800 jobs to 118,500 total jobs; and Hammond gained 300 jobs to hit 45,900 total jobs. Houma-Thibodaux lost 2,700 jobs to 84,300; Shreveport-Bossier City, down 2,200 jobs with 179,200 estimated left; and Alexandria lost 400 jobs and now has 61,600 workers employed.