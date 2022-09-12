Tesla Inc. is plotting a potential lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast, a move that would bolster the company’s battery-production efforts and could further expand its footprint in Texas.
The electric-car maker has told officials that it’s considering constructing a “battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility,” near Corpus Christi, according to a newly public application for tax breaks filed with the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Tesla pitched it as “the first of its kind in North America.”
Tesla has told Texas officials the facility could be located “anywhere with access to the Gulf Coast shipping channel,” and the company is evaluating a competing site in Louisiana. The company did not specify where the Louisiana plant might be located.
Officials with Louisiana Economic Development said they could not comment on the report.
"LED regularly responds to inquiries about prospective energy transition and manufacturing sector investments, including projects that support the electric vehicle industry," the agency said in a statement. "However, for competitive reasons and to protect confidential company information, we can’t comment on current or potential prospects."
Components of Tesla batteries will soon be made in Louisiana.
Syrah Technologies is set to start a $175 million expansion of its Vidalia graphite processing facility later this year. The plant is set to begin production in 2023 and Tesla has signed a deal to purchase 70% of the graphite manufactured at the site.
Construction of the lithium refinery could begin as soon as the end of the year but wouldn’t reach commercial production until the fourth quarter of 2024.
If built, Tesla told Texas officials that the facility would process the raw ore material into a state suitable for battery production. The resulting lithium hydroxide it creates would be “packaged and shipped by truck and rail to various Tesla battery manufacturing sites supporting the necessary supply chain for large-scale and electric vehicle batteries.”
Tesla also said the process it will use is “innovative and designed to consume less hazardous reagents and create usable by-products compared to the conventional process.”
Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has spent much of the last year agitating for rapid development of lithium mining in North America, comparing the opportunity to the fat margins typically made in the software industry.
“I’d like to once again urge entrepreneurs to enter the lithium refining business. The mining is relatively easy; the refining is much harder,” Musk said on Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call in July. “You can’t lose; it’s a license to print money.”
China dominates lithium refining and has more than half of global capacity to process raw materials harvested at mines or from salt-rich underground brines into the specialist chemicals used in EV batteries.