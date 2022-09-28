Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has been awarded a $2 million grant to provide support services to cancer patients in North Baton Rouge.
The money from the Merck Foundation will help a projected 1,700 patients over the next 5 years in an effort to make cancer care more equitable in underserved communities.
The cancer center will spend the next six months planning and holding listening sessions with people in the community and former and current patients who live in North Baton Rouge, said Angela Hammett, director of patient navigation and support services for Mary Bird Perkins.
There are three different intervention areas the grant will address: coordination and integration of patient care, patient-centered communications and engagement, and psychosocial and other supportive care.
Mary Bird Perkins wants to increase the number of North Baton Rouge patients who are in navigation programs. The programs bring in nurses, social workers and dieticians to work with patients, adding an extra layer of support. This keeps patients in compliance because they understand what their doctors want from them, Hammett said. “We’re just hoping to engage the patients even more,” she said.
New training will be put in, to make sure doctors and staff put patients first, speak to them in a manner they can understand and give them complete information, Hammett said.
The cancer center wants to make sure patients know what tools they can access, such as programs that address their financial burdens
“With all this, we’re forming what the best practice is on how we reach a particular subset of patients,” Hammett said.
The seven ZIP codes that make up North Baton Rouge have higher incidences of cancer than any other area in Louisiana; the poverty rate in the area is considered to be the cause.
Along with the higher rate of cancer, Hammett said North Baton Rouge patients have worse outcomes.
“We want to give them all the support services they need,” she said.