The state board which oversees economic incentive contracts with manufacturers is looking to hold several companies accountable for jobs they promised but did not deliver.
Three companies with ties to the Shreveport-Bossier metro area and one outside of Monroe are facing penalties for falling short on Industrial Tax Exemption Program contracts signed in the past few years.
The state notified the companies and the local government entities about noncompliance and suggests penalties. The Board of Commerce and Industry will weigh the proposed penalties at its meeting Wednesday. Alternatively, the company can pay a default penalty without having to go before the state board.
For Sondheimer-based All of Us Old Plantation Soup, the COVID pandemic disrupted the company's business model.
The manufacturer of dried soup and dip mixes doesn't sell its products in grocery stores but at craft markets, trade shows and fairs. Those sales channels ground to a halt during the pandemic so the company laid off workers instead of expanding as it planned.
"We were shut down by the government," said Lee Shumate, owner of All of Us Old Plantation Soup. "We're not fully back, we would put people back to work but it's been a struggle and it still is."
The company's sales dropped from $4.5 million to $1.2 million as it pivoted to online sales only. In the past year there have been some live events which has boosted business but now there's a lingering issue with the supply chain, Shumate said.
Shreveport-based Inferno Manufacturing, which sells industrial products to the oil and gas industry looked to expand its manufacturing site in 2016. The company had 19 workers at the time and planned to create three jobs for total payroll of $1.4 million. Its property tax exemption was $71,768 over an 8-year period.
The company refutes the state's assessment that it didn't hold up its end of the deal and questioned the state's calculations of payroll. LED expected the company to add $200,000 in new payroll in the first year but the company thought it would be OK to hire $145,000 in payroll since it was the first phase of a multiphase project.
"Our first machine was put on the floor on Dec. 10, 2016, it hardly seems fair that we should have been expected to hire all our new people by Jan. 1, a few weeks later," said Allen Organick, CEO of Inferno Manufacturing. "Our position is that we have upheld our end of the deal in regard to job creation. They make no allowance for ramp up. We don't think this is reasonable and we have let our local tax bodies know our position."
The two other ITEP contracts which fell short were tied together. J&R Juneau LLC is a real estate developer which promised to build a manufacturing facility in Bossier City for A.W. Chesterton Company which manufactures rotating equipment for industrial sites.